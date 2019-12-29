ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $900,853.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009031 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,797,491 coins and its circulating supply is 15,797,493 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

