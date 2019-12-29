ImageCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $821,895.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $821,895.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009695 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,782,591 coins and its circulating supply is 15,782,593 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

