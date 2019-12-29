Impleum Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Impleum has a market cap of $19,793.00 and $7.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00043562 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,479,081 coins and its circulating supply is 6,232,991 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

