indaHash Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Exrates and Tidex. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $233.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.