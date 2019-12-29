INDINODE (XIND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, INDINODE has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. INDINODE has a total market capitalization of $7,050.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INDINODE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 993,389,813 coins and its circulating supply is 956,225,379 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

