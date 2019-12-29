Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China earned a daily sentiment score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 54,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

