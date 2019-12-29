Infinitecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $582,524.00 and $1,905.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.