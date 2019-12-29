InflationCoin (IFLT) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $33,933.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00593912 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000220 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001175 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

