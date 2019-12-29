Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $72,765,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Infosys by 306.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 22.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 662.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

