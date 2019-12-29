Ingredion Inc Plans Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

