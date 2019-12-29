Ink Hits One Day Volume of $1,323.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, ZB.COM and EXX. Ink has a market capitalization of $845,076.00 and $1,323.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, Exmo, Gate.io, Coinnest, ZB.COM, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

