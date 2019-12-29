INLOCK (ILK) One Day Volume Tops $14,936.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $1.99 million and $14,936.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.06092342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036380 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001168 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

ILK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,645,847 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.