INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on INmune Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. 17,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. INmune Bio has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

