INO COIN (INO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,950.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One INO COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00019579 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $262.04 million and $2,950.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

