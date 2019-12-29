Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after buying an additional 936,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 222.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after buying an additional 634,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 605,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.54. 313,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62. Inogen has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

