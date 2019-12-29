InsaneCoin (INSN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $207.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $42,941.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00595142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000869 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,087,275 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

