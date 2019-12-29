Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $10,258.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

