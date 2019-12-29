Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 16,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.74 on Friday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $9,919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 300.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 142.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

