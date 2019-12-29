Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Insperity reported sales of $966.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. Insperity’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NSP opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06. Insperity has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,466,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.