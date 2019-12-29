Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 31,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,124. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.12 million, a PE ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIIN. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

