INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Allcoin. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001167 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

