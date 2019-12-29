Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.43% of Intelligent Systems worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

In related news, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $195,275.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,188 shares in the company, valued at $85,007,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

INS opened at $40.85 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

