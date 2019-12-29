Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 706,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $40.85 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $195,275.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,188 shares in the company, valued at $85,007,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 48.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.