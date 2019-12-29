Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Short Interest Update

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 24,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 31.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Intelsat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intelsat by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,757. The company has a market cap of $935.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

