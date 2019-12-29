Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intercorp Financial stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09. Intercorp Financial has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth $3,842,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth $5,587,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth $17,248,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

