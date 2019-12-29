Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAP. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INAP shares. Raymond James lowered Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of INAP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.83. Internap has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. Analysts expect that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

