International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5,868.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,348,000 after buying an additional 6,318,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 6,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 1,356,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,971,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

