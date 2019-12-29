IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.04. IntriCon reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 99,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,948. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $159.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

