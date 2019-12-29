Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of INTU opened at $267.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit has a 52 week low of $188.21 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 527,322 shares of company stock valued at $136,751,281. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

