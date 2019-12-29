Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Cap of $5.45 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $752.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

