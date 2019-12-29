ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0412

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $505,956.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007355 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,179,562 coins and its circulating supply is 12,279,562 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.