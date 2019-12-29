IOST Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin and Bitrue. IOST has a market capitalization of $60.90 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinBene, GOPAX, ABCC, BitMart, Bitrue, Coineal, Huobi, DDEX, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, Koinex, Bithumb, IDEX, IDAX, Zebpay, OKEx, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, BitMax, Upbit, Livecoin, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Kucoin, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Bitkub, Binance, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

