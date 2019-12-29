IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.80 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox and Huobi. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $1.80 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, OKEx, Kucoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

