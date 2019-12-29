IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. IOTA has a total market cap of $474.51 million and $5.11 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Coinone and CoinFalcon. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Cobinhood, Ovis, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinone, Huobi, Binance, CoinFalcon, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

