IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

