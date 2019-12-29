IQeon (IQN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,701.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $18,701.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00007409 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

