IQeon Price Tops $0.56 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One IQeon token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00007485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $16,793.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

