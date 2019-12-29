Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $154.44. 873,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average of $150.83.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 2,291.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,836 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 53,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 782,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 574,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 565,522 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.