IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 41,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.