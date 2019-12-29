IRISnet Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $10.00 million and $3.33 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,822,271 coins and its circulating supply is 512,584,400 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

