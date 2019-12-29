Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 441,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 83,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,733. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.