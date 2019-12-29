Italo Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a total market cap of $30,392.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,517,294 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.