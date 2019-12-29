Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 18,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 9,138,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,589,402. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

