iTicoin Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00009957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $23,520.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.