J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $100.87.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in J2 Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 755,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 415.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

