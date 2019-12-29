Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In related news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela bought 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.