Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,521 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. 305,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.74.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

