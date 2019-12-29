Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Jernigan Capital has a payout ratio of 123.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.7%.

NYSE JCAP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

JCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

