Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

