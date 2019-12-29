Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean Sells 203,765 Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Stock

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean sold 203,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$99,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,745 shares in the company, valued at C$52,471.82.

RNX stock remained flat at $C$0.49 during trading on Friday. 1,254,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. Royal Nickel Corp has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of $297.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Nickel from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Royal Nickel Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

